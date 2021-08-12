Theo Ubique Theater Gets Ready to Return with LIVE Theater!

Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Paul Lisnek

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Theo Ubique Theater’s Artistic Director Fred Anzevino and new Managing Director Christopher Pazdernik. It’s been a long road and they weren’t sure Theo would survive the pandemic; but fortunately for Chicago, they did. This unique Chicagoland experience (located in Evanston) provides a show-themed dinner with a great musical all presented in an intimate space. They’ve tackled big shows like Chess and Sweeney Todd, and now return with an appropriately titled production of “Songs for A New World” (a song cycle by Bridges of Madison County’s Jason Robert Brown). With previews beginning on September 24th, the team at Theo is carefully approaching opening in a safe and comfortable way and provide all the details in the podcast. Hear Fred and Christopher discuss the challenges of re-opening and how things might be different…at least for awhile. Then, check out the theater and tickets at: www.theo-u.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain
Behind the Curtain

Paul Lisnek is the political analyst for WGN-TV and anchors “WGN-TV Political Report,” seen Sunday mornings at 9am and repeating at 1:30am. Paul also hosts “Broadway in Chicago Backstage” on the Comcast Network. Click for more.

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories