In this new podcast, Paul chats with the stars of the Goodman’s Runaway hit, “The Who’s Tommy” now playing at the Goodman Theatre through August 6th. Ali Louis Bourzgui (Adult Tommy), Adam Jacobs (Captain Walker) and Alison Luff (Mrs. Walker) talk about their roles in this incredible production. Also joining the conversation is Des McAnuff who wrote the book for the show (music/lyrics by Pete Townshend) and who directed the production.

The Who’s Tommy plays at the Goodman Theatre through August 6th and tickets may be purchased at www.goodmantheatre.org

Paul’s Review of the show says it all:

Goodman’s The Who’s Tommy is Jaw Droppingly Stunning!

It’s hard to find the words to describe the experience of seeing The Who’s Tommy at Goodman except to say it is stunning, mesmerizing, exceeds any and all expectations, and if you do not get tickets soon, you are going to miss what is sure to be a sold out production and will need to wait for Broadway, where it will assuredly head. I have just never seen any production as impactful whether at the Goodman or anywhere, else within recent memory. Pete Townshend with Des McAnuff have created a masterpiece whose 1969 score is as relevant and alive today as it was when it took the world by storm originally.

The cast including Broadway veterans like Adam Jacobs (Captain Walker; original Aladdin) and Alison Luff (Mrs. Walker; Waitress) and Ali Louis Bourzgui (Tommy/Narrator; Broadway National Tour of The Band’s Visit), lead a cast of the most talented actors/singers/dancers who each possess the skills to be Broadway triple threats!

The Set designs by David Korinsare and lighting/projection talents of Amanda Zieve and Peter Nigrini are truly characters in the show. You can’t help but take in every inch of the stage, every moving part and yet stay focused on the immensely talented cast who turn a rock concert type score into an engaging believable story that will have you laugh, cry and cherish.

The choreography of Lorin Latarro is as striking and distinctive as a Bob Fosse musical, though with her own now identifiable style of sharp crisp movements that are born with every beat.

There is a not a bad word or suggestion to be said about this production. It is sheer perfection and all I can say is if you don’t see it, you will long regret having missed one of the finest productions to ever grace a stage in Chicago, or anywhere else.

I truly want to give this play *****/4. That’s not a typo….it’s a 5 out of 4. Don’t miss The Who’s Tommy at the Goodman Theatre playing through August 6th in the Albert Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at: www.goodmantheatre.org