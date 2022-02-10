‘The Strategy of Denial’ by author/former Assistant secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby

This week Paul goes behind the curtain with author and former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Strategy and Force Development from 2017-2018 (under the Trump administration) Elbridge Colby. They discuss Colby’s new book: The Strategy of Denial: American Defense in An Age of Great Power Conflict.” The book is about war and how it should be fought, but it’s really about the importance of promoting peace and notes that we can no longer depend on our strength and power to deal with international challenges. Elbridge discusses the threat posed by China as the world’s most powerful economic force and discusses the importance of U.S. strategic alliances. Plus, was former President Trump’s desire to be on good terms with Putin, Kim Jong Un and others based on personal ego, or a broader strategic plan for the country? Elbridge answers that question.

“The Strategy of Denial” is available wherever books are sold and on Amazon.com.