In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with Cary Ginell, author of “Carefully Taught: American History Through Broadway Musicals.” A fascinating read of many classic Broadway musicals and what they teach us about our American history. Mr. Ginell discusses the importance of interpreting history accurately and failthfully through the book and music of each show. From 1776 and Hamilton to Show Boat, Ragtime, Music Man and Oklahoma….so many great American musicals teach while they entertain us. How Ginell selected the 40 productions he chose, why he didn’t chose others and the impact of how some shows have gotten re-interpreted over time are all discussed. A fascinating interview and a great book you theater buffs will definitely want to check out… This book is currently available on www.amazon.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction