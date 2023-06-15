On this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the star of What the Constitution Means to Me, Beth Lacke, who plays Heidi Schreck, and the play’s director, Helen Young. The relevance of this show in today’s world could not be more powerful. Beth talks about her background and how she handles having to present political issues in such volatile times, plus the director shares how the show has changed since it was written back in 2018. A show that involves the audience and will have you talking about national issues as you leave the theater and beyond. And with new Supreme Court decisions coming down soon in major cases, it will really get your interests stirred up! The play is being presented at the Timeline Theatre located at 615 West Wellington (just off Broadway) and tickets can be purchased at: www.timelinetheatre.com

The show runs through July 2nd.