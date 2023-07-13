In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with Dr. Ricardo Rosenkranz, an actual doctor who is also a magician performing at the Rhapsody Theater. Although as you listen to the chat, you will think of him more as a magician who happens to be a physician! Dr. Rosenkranz has created a new venue for Chicago’s enjoyment located at 13287 W. Morse Avenue. Now you don’t have to go downtown to enjoy a great performance and the kind of magic Chicago is so well known for. Dr. R tells his story and how magic became a strong focus of his life…..with guest performers from time to time, and other artistic shows, you’ll want to check out the schedule/calendar and buy tickets at: www.Rhapsodytheater.com or call: 888.495.9001

