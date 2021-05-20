The Performer’s School Presents: Les Mis and Beauty and the Beast

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Are the Israeli airstrikes following us? If you're in Gaza City these days, no matter who you are, that's an easy thing to believe.

No one knows where the next explosion will be, or when. Getting an hour's notice from the Israeli military may save some lives, but not all airstrikes are preceded by warnings. And the constant sound of bombing fuels the pervasive dread that at any moment, any place — including the one right where you're standing — could become the next target and, shortly afterward, be wiped from the landscape.