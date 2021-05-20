The Performer’s School Presents: Les Mis and Beauty and the Beast

This week Paul goes behind the curtain with co-owners/directors Liz Fauntleroy and Stacey Flaster of The Performer’s School, a musical theater training program 4th thru 8th graders who take on the challenges of huge shows like Les Miserables and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. But this is NOT your parents’ regular pandemic Zoom presentation! No, different from the usual Zoom concerts and shows that theater groups have been forced to weather in the pandemic, these incredible productions use the magic of green screen and editing to create the appearance of full cast productions as tho on stage at the same time. Recorded with all safety protocols, these shows have the quality and feel of live action theater; truly an incredible feat. Also joining the chat are student performers Matthew Angelaccio (Valjean in Les Mis) and Melanie May (cast member in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast) who talk about the experience of helping to create the magic thru this unique production experience. Les Mis runs May 21-23 & 28-30 and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast on May 28-30 & June 4-6. Shows stream at 7pm (Fri and Sat) and 2pm (Sundays). Tickets can be purchased at www.theperformersschool.com. Performances the family will not want to miss!
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain