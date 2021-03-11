The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum visits Paul Behind the Curtain

This week, Paul goes behind the Curtain with Phil Sklar, the Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame. Located in Milwaukee, Phil talks about how he realized the need for a museum dedicated to bobbleheads, and how he decides which sports, political and entertainment celebrities need to be molded into a bobblehead! From Dr. Fauci to Mike Pence with a fly on his head, Phil captures key moments in time in this collectible art form. And which bobblehead has been a total failure? Phil reveals all!! Listen in and check out: www.Bobbleheadhall.com.
