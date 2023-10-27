In this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the 3 stars of The Lehman Trilogy. This 2022 Tony Award winner for Best Play is discussed by Mitchell Fain (who portrays Henry Lehman) Joey Slotnick (playing Mayer Lehman) and Anish Jethmalani (playing Emanuel Lehman). The story weaves together 146 years of a family history from humble beginnings, amazing success and ultimately devastating failure of the financial institution that brought the economy to near ruin in 2008. The Chicago Tribune calls it a “Masterwork” and the New York Times says it is “a vivid tale of profit and pain.” Playing through Nov 26th, it’s an evening and story you won’t soon forget, told by three of Chicago’s finest actors!! Tickets may be purchased at: www.broadwayinchicago.com

