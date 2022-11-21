On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the stars of “Too Hot to Handel,” the Jazz-Gospell Messiah which plays at the Auditorium Theatre for two performances Only! Soprano Alfreda Burke and Tenor Rodrick Dixon talk about this unique version of Handel’s Messiah that incorporates Jazz, gospel, blues, choir, orchestra, jazz band, scat and so much more. It’s an amazing experience that audience members rave about and return to year after year. It’s truly a Chicago institution that you should not miss!

Tickets for the TWO Performances ONLY of “Too Hot to Handel”: can be purchased at www.AuditoriumTheatre.org.

