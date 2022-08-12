On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with one of the leads of The Devil Wears Prada, Tony Award Winning actress Beth Leavel who plays Runway Magazine Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, a role made iconic by Meryl Streep in the 2006 film. The music is by the legendary Sir Elton John who notes that this film was always meant to be a Broadway Musical and sure enough, it is a night of high fashion, drama, comedy and amazing sets all which work to bring the iconic film to life.

The musical is set current day so how things changed from the book and movie are a hot topic, plus, how do you take on a role that is associated with a legendary film actress. Beth, reveals all.

You can get tickets at www.Broadwayinchicago.com but remember, the show closes on August 21st, so don’t wait long to snag your seats!