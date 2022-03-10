‘The Big Cheat,’ by author and investigative journalist David Cay Johnston

This week, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with investigative journalist and author David Cay Johnston about his latest book: The Big Cheat: how Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and his Family. It’s the last in a trilogy of books about the Trumps and their financial conduct. Johnston is a frequent guest on a variety of cable news shows, but there conversations are necessarily limited to just a few minutes. Here, David just isn’t allowed to present his views unchecked. He’s asked how he can prove to Trump supporters that his research and positions are fair and not biased, he discusses the difference between an ethical concern and breaking the law. He knows Trump well and Johnston is one the country’s foremost tax experts. Regardless of your position on the former President, the conversation is worth a listen and the book worth a read. It is available in bookstores and at www.Amazon.com.

