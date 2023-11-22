Paul goes behind the curtain with master magician Dennis Watkins. After years of sharing his magic at The House Theatre of Chicago and a decade housed in the historic Palmer House Hotel, the new home of The Magic Parlour now offers warmth, intimacy and a great close-up view of the magic being performed right before your eyes. Chicago, if you did not know it, is the home of “close up magic.” Yes…it all started here and the tradition lives on thru master magicians like Dennis. With audiences limited to about 60 people, be sure to arrive early to enjoy cocktails and small plates (sliders, meatballs, fried ravioli among other dishes), as well as a spectacular after-show performance called “The Encore,” (a definite MUST add-on to your evening experience). The entire show keeps you close to the action as you try to see how this master magician does what he does. You won’t be able to figure it out, but you WILL be amazed and in awe as you watch the magic unfold. Both traditional type card tricks with mind boggling mentalism, Watkins presents a show that would make Houdini proud!

Tickets can be purchased at: www.TheMagicParlourChicago.com. This is a show you will return to time and again, with friends and visitors….a true night of pure fun!

Paul’s review of the show:

If you don’t believe in magic, you will after you see Dennis Watkins at the Magic Parlour! From the very first moment, the show is filled with “oos and ahs” from an amazed and stunned audience, some of whom literally jump out of their chairs yelling, “What? NO Way!” What adds to the fun is the humor and interplay Dennis brings to the show. Every audience member involved in a fun and hysterical way. This show works so well because Dennis knows how to work his audience as few performers can. The best way to believe in magic is to be part of it and Dennis Watkins makes us all part of the act. Fantastic small plates and a full bar you can enjoy before the show, then settle in for 90 minutes of mind boggling fun that would make Houdini proud!

****/4

Paul Lisnek, Host, “Behind the Curtain,” WGNRadio.com