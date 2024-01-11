Paul goes behind the curtain with the author of “Amazing Chicago: The City of Big Shoulders, Murder and Mayhem,” written by David Anthony Witter. The book uncovers the fascinating and often strange but true stories of Chicago’s architectural splendor, creativity and famous folks. From gangsters and murderers to the beginnings of deep dish pizza, tacos and Italian beef, Witter takes us to the place where Barack and Michelle Obama first kissed, where Charlie Chaplin made movies and the house that survived the Great Chicago Fire. Did you know Ernest Hemingway was born here, or that Chicago was a central home for Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong, and Walt Disney began his life right here? These are amazing facts that will add to the pride you likely already hold for this fascinating city. It is a quick and very fun read.

“Amazing Chicago” can be purchased here or through the author’s website: www.DavidWitterChicago.com