Paul goes behind the curtain with master magician Jamie Allan, who brings his world renowned show “Amaze” to the Rhapsody Theater through January 7th. This is more than a magic show; it’s a production…. a story from open to close that weaves warmth, emotion and family in the presentation of fantastic magic. Playing at the Rhapsody Theater through January 7th, this is a treat for the whole family!

Tickets can be purchased at: www.RhapsodyTheater.com