In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the cast of “Tango” playing at Pride Arts through June 11th. When a waitress in Singapore refuses to serve a gay married couple and their son, it sends shock waves through their family and the community. Joining the conversation is Rainey Song (who plays the server, Lee Poh Lin), G Hao Lee (who plays Kenneth, one of the married men involved) and Oscar Hew (who plays Benmin, a relative of Lee Poh Lin) who has his own secrets he is dealing with. A fascinating show playing at Pride Arts only thru June 11th. Tickets can be purchased at www.pridearts.org.

