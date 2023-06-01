In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the cast of “Tango” playing at Pride Arts through June 11th. When a waitress in Singapore refuses to serve a gay married couple and their son, it sends shock waves through their family and the community. Joining the conversation is Rainey Song (who plays the server, Lee Poh Lin), G Hao Lee (who plays Kenneth, one of the married men involved) and Oscar Hew (who plays Benmin, a relative of Lee Poh Lin) who has his own secrets he is dealing with. A fascinating show playing at Pride Arts only thru June 11th. Tickets can be purchased at www.pridearts.org.
“Tango” the Perfect Play for AAPI and Pride Month at Pride Arts through June 11th