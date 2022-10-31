On this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the cast of “Swing State” now playing at the Goodman Theatre. Mary Beth Fisher (playing Peg) and Bubba Weiler (playing Ryan) join Paul to discuss this dramedy set in mid-2021. This “post-pandemic” (are we really post-pandemic?) play is set in small town in Wisconsin and seems simple on its surface; but the work actually presents a series of deep, thought-provoking themes that will have you thinking long after you leave the theater. Deep issues set in a simplistic setting, imperfect characters who find themselves changing through the course of the play. This is one play that should not reveal too much before you see it. It plays in the intimate black box Owen theater in the Goodman so no one is far from the action. And if you are lucky enough to sit in the front rows, you’ll feel like you are part of the story!

And..you only have until November 13th to see it…Don’t miss it. You can get tickets at www.goodmantheatre.org.