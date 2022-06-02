In this podcast interview, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with Rev. Steve Pieters. You may know him from the scene featuring him in the Oscar Award winning Movie “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Steve contracted AIDS in the early 1980s when it was an almost certain death sentence. But he has survived decades and used that time to share his experiences and working to change minds. His real-life experience with Tammy Faye is a fascinating story and Steve goes into detail about that moment and much more. Watch the video at the top of the screen, or listen to the audio by clicking on the audio link below the description. And you can hear the podcast wherever you get your podcasts including asking Alexa to “Play Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain.”

