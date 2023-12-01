Paul goes behind the curtain with the cast of “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.” Joining the conversation are Steppenwolf Ensemble members: Celeste M. Cooper (Chris), Sandra Marquez (Harriet), Caroline Neff (Stephanie) Karen Rodriguez (Jean) and making her Steppenwolf debut: Chloe Baldwin (Dusty). This American farce is one of the funniest shows to hit a Chicago stage in years! Yes, the language is very salty so warning for those who find bad language offensive, but if you are good with that, you will laugh yourself silly in this story that follows the work of the women behind the President of the United States, asking the question: who exactly does run the country? The story? It’s about a day in the life of the players at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave when a White House PR crisis puts the entire administration into chaos. How can seven women keep the President out of trouble…or can they?

This hysterical production runs through December 17th and tickets can be purchased at www.steppenwolf.org.