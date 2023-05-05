In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the playwright and cast of Steppenwolf’s “Last Night and The Night Before.” Playwright Donnetta Lavinia Grays weaves a story involving LGBTQ+ issues, racially based stereotypes and expectations and so much more in this story of family facing challenges and obstacles as they thrive to be happy. It’s a gripping tale. Cast members Ayanna Bria Bakari plays Monique and Sydney Charles plays her sister Rachel and Namir Smallwood plays Monique’s husband Reggie. These characters defy expectations and truly create an engaging performance on stage that will keep you riveted.

The play runs thru May 14th and tickets may be purchased at www.steppenwolf.org.