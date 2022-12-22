On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with author and the founder of the Chicago International Film Festival, Michael Kutza. This Chicago institution has humble roots and the founder of the festival almost 60 years old shares stories involving any and every movie star and director that you can think of. It’s a real treat of a book and getting to listen to the author tell the behind the scenes stories is truly a fantastic listen.

A copy of Starstruck can be purchased on line at www.Amazon.com or wherever books are sold.

You can watch the interview by clicking on the link below or listen to it anywhere you get your podcasts.