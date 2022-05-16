This podcast goes behind the curtain of the powerful musical Spring Awakening now playing at the Porchlight Music Theatre. Joining in are the leads of the show: Maya Hlava (who plays Wendla) and Jack DeCesare (who plays Melchior) along with Director/Choreographer Brenda Didier. Although written over 100 years ago, the message of the challenges facing young people, along with addressing topics that were daring for the time, and remain daring now. A powerful production chosen by Porchlight to present in its (sort of) post-pandemic season.

Tickets may be purchased at: www.porchlightmusictheatre.org. You can listen to this podcast here, at wgnradio.com, or wherever you get your podcasts, including Alexa.