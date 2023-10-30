In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with two cast members from the hit revival of Company, a new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s classic. This version re-imagined by director Marianne Elliott (War Horse and Angels in America) brings us Bobbie’s 35th birthday party except this time around, the character of Bobbie is a woman. Joining in the conversation are Ali Bourzgui (who plays Paul) and who you will remember from his unforgettable turn as Tommy in The Who’s Tommy recently at the Goodman), and Matt Rodin (Jamie) who play a gay couple, another element new to this production. Why isn’t Bobbie married at age 35? She searches for answers in this warm and very funny production.

Classic songs include: Ladies Who Lunch, Being Alive, You could Drive a Person Crazy and Side by Side by Side…

An amazing evening with this 5 Tony award winner, including Best Revival of a Musical which plays at the Cadillac Palace until November 12th.

Tickets may be purchased at: www.BroadwayinChicago.com