Paul goes behind the curtain with actor/singer Steven Brinberg to talk about his one performance only appearance on July 31st at 8pm at the Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, MI (just 70 miles from Chicago). Bringberg IS Barbra in appearance, voice and song. No, he is not lip syncing and yes, he’s got her down from hair to nails.

If you are a Barbra fan, then you won’t want to miss this rare opportunity to see the foremost Streisand impersonator (who has the approval of Babs herself).

Tickets can be purchased at www.acornlive.org and start at only $35. Barbra fans won’t want to miss this special night!