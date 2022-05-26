On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the entire cast and playwright of ‘Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man,” now playing at the Greenhouse Theater Center. An uproarious comedy which attracts singles, couples, and bachelorette parties, the show is a hilarious look at true suggestions about creating stronger relationships and better sex. Playwright Matt Murphy (producer of Memphis and Altar Boyz among other shows), talks about his inspiration for the show and how it got its name. Then the entire cast: Roy Samra (“Dan”), Emma Jo Boyden (Robyn) and Brad Meyer (Stefan) discuss their roles in the show, the importance of improvisation and how the audience makes a difference in their performance. Plus, are the actors superstitious about anything related to theater? Find out!

“Sex Tips” plays thru July 23rd at Greenhouse Theater Center and tickets can be purchased at: www.sextipsplay.com