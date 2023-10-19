In this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with New York Times Best Selling author Candace Bushnell. You know her book, “Sex and the City,” plus there are many more which followed including the current bestseller: Is There Still Sex in the City?” And yes, it is Candace’s work that led to the creation of the classic iconic series, Sex and the City starring Sarah Jessica Parker. Candace will present her one woman stage show at City Winery on November 11th. Two shows at 5pm and 8pm. Tickets can be purchased at: www.citywinery.com. She’ll be on the MainStage!

