Second City are Together At Last on stage; Blue Man Group is back!

This week Paul goes behind the curtain with cast members and the director of Second City’s current Mainstage review: “Together at Last.” Cast members Adam Schreck and Sarah Dell’Amico talk about the fun of doing improvisation and what it is like to be back on stage with a live audience after nearly two years. Director Anneliese Toft discusses how sensitive topics like politics get handled to insure audiences enjoy them. The show is different every night and is currently enjoying an open run on the Main Stage….tickets at www.secondcity.com.

Then, one of the famous Blue Men and Blue Man Captain Tom “Boomer” Gallasi talks about the return to the stage after such a long hiatus. With Covid modifications in place, and several new and different segments, Blue Man Group is every bit the fun and excitement it has been for over 20 years in Chicago. Special holiday show times and deals…tickets at www.blueman.com and use the code SAVE20 for special savings on tickets. These classic theater performance venues are up and running and back! Please take the time to spend a safe evening out for lots of funs and laughs!