Paul goes behind the curtain with Tony Award winning actress Stephanie J. Block to talk about her recent honor as the recipient of the Sarah Siddons Society Award. The society which is dedicated to funding scholarships to promising theater arts students at top Chicago area universities honored Block with hits 2023 Award.

Then, along with reminiscing about her many amazing experiences, Stephanie shares details about her new (and first) Christmas Album, “Merry Christmas, Darling.” While she covers classics like the Carpenters’ title song, Count Your Blessings (Irving Berlin), O Holy Night and more…but also original tracks. And she is joined on certain tracks by husband and fellow Broadway star, Sebastian Arcelus …. And her daughter Vivienne!

A great addition to this year’s Christmas music….the CD can be purchased at www.Amazon.com and is available for streaming.