In this new podcast, Paul visits with the star of “I’m Not a Comedian, I’m Lenny Bruce,” directed by multi-award winner Joe Mantegna. Ronnie transforms into Lenny Bruce in this one man show which played in Chicago for 6 months at the Royal George (until Covid stepped in) and returned for another 6 months at Venus Cabaret. But now, for one night only, Ronnie performs at the beautiful North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie. As Ronnie says, “Lenny’s is the voice this country needs right now. In the 1960s, he exposed many of the untouchable subjects that are in the news again today: religious, racism, immigration and more.” Interestingly, Lenny was a comedian who today, has strong appeal to people on the left and the right. it’s a play and performance that will leave you thinking…..

If you don’t know about Lenny Bruce, you should…..if you do, then you will find this show does him justice and brings him back to life. If you saw the show previously during its Chicago runs, then Ronnie assures that there is new material and a truly different sense about how the show feels as you watch it for the second, or the third time.

There are two performances only at 2pm and 8pm…..one night only: Saturday, September 9th…..and tickets can be purchased at: www.northShoreCenter.org

You can also learn more about Lenny Bruce and the show by visiting: www.LennyBruceOnStage.com