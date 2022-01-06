Roe v Wade is on the Chopping Block, and a new book: “The Family Roe,” Presents never before known information from Author Joshua Prager

This week Paul goes behind the curtain with author/writer Joshua Prager about his new book: “The Family Roe: An American Story.” Behind the case of Roe v Wade was a real woman named Norma McCorvey who Joshua got to know and interview prior to her death. What did Norma really think of abortion rights? Inside story and facts about Norma’s life you likely have never heard before. And Norma have an abortion back then? The answer is No! So what became of the “Roe Baby?”: Joshua interviewed here and never before information is revealed throughout the book. Plus, how does the impact of this book reach beyond the Story of Roe v Wade and even the issue of abortion? Prager is candid and thoughtful as he discusses the impact of his work especially as the future of Roe v Wade is on the chopping Block. The book can be purchased on Amazon.com and locally at Unabridged Books on Broadway, or wherever books are sold.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction