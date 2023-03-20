In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the cast and director of “Right to be Forgotten” now playing at the Raven Theatre through April 2nd. Now in its 40th season, Raven Theatre presents the Chicago premiere of “Right to Be Forgotten,” by Sharyn Rothstein. Joining the conversation are production cast members Adam Shalzi (Derril Lark) and Susaan Jamshidi (Attorney Mara Lee) and Director Sarah Gitenstein. The show teaches us that the internet never forgets and young Derril’s mistake at the age of 17 haunts him online even a decade later. He wants a normal life and will go to extraordinary lengths to erase his past indiscretion. But freedom of information is big business and tech companies won’t go down without a fight. The show is haunting and will likely resonate strongly for anyone who has sent a text, email, or posted something online they wish they had not. Playing through April 2nd….tickets can be purchased at www.raventheatre.com or by calling: 773-338-2177

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction