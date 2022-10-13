On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with Author, columnist and musician, Richard Knight, Jr. to talk about his latest book: “Haunted Houses, Porn Stars & Toy Collectors: My Encounters with Remarkable Places, People and Things,” plus Richard shares his latest music creations and newest orchestral collection. The book is a collection of columns Richard wrote over the decades that took him along on a ride with EMTs, let him stay in a haunted house overnight (spoiler: yes, there were ghosts!). And a couple of tracks from Richard’s music compositions are shared that will have you thinking of Disney Movies, bossa nova, and classical orchestrations. Truly a wide variety and range.

You can check out Richard’s books at www.amazon.com or www.rkjmusic.xyz and additional work at: www.rkjscreenwriter.com