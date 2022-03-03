Renee Elise Goldsberry headlines Auditorium Theatre Gala on April 9th; Hadestown starring Tony Award-winner Levi Kreis comes to the CIBC in March

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with two exciting theater stars who are coming to Chicago.

First, Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk Award winner Renee Elise Goldsberry comes to town for a gala benefit for the gorgeous building known as the Auditorium Theatre! Known for her iconic creation of the role of Angelica Schuyler in “Hamilton” (in fact, if you Google that name, interestingly you are more likely to get photos of Renee to come up rather than the historic figure of Angelica!) along with incredible performances as Mimi in “Rent” and so much more, Renee makes her Chicago concert debut at the Auditorium Theatre on Saturday April 9th. She will perform a high-energy spiritual journey show including pop, soul and Broadway classics. Following the performance, there will be a celebration on the Auditorium Theatre’s stage with cocktail, buffet, desserts, and live music. All proceeds go to benefit the Auditorium which is a non-profit National Historic Landmark. Enjoy this fun conversation with the incredibly charming Renee and then be sure to get your tickets for this one-night only event at: www.auditoriumtheatre.org

Next up, Tony Award winning actor Levi Kreis (Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet) joins Paul to talk about his starring role as Hermes in the National Touring Company of Hadestown! Winner of 9 Tony Awards in 2019, the city has long awaited the arrival of this amazing show. You won’t want to miss it and you’ll love the conversation with Levi as he talks about this show and his fabulous career and love for Chicago. Hadestown plays at the CIBC Theater from March 2-13th and tickets can be purchased at www.BroadwayinChicago.com