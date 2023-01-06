In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with former Alderman Helen Shiller who represented uptown for nearly a quarter of a century fighting the people’s battle on housing, human rights and so much more. Rich with stories about Mayor Harold Washington and those who followed, Shiller is candid and direct as she talks about the problems and issues of her tenure. The book: “Daring to Struggle, Daring to Win: Five Decades of Resistance in Chicago’s Uptown Community” is available now and offers a rich history of an important time in Chicago history.
Reflections from former Alderman Helen Shiller told in her new autobiography
Posted:
Updated:
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain