Porchlight celebrates ‘Chicago Sings Rock & Roll Broadway’ and presents Felicia Fields with the Guy Adkins Award

Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain

Paul Lisnek

This week Paul goes behind the curtain with Porchlight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Weber and show co-director Jermaine Hill to talk about the upcoming Fundraiser “Chicago Sings Rock & Roll Broadway,” with fantastic songs by Chicago talent who cover everything from Bye Bye Birdie to Rent and Hair to Dreamgirls and so much more. Also, actress Felicia P. Fields joins Paul to talk about receiving the Guy Adkins Award for Excellence in The Advancement of Music Theater in Chicago as part of this wonderful gala event. The show premieres on Saturday, March 20th at 7pm and will be available through Sunday, April 18th for viewing. Tickets can be purchased at porchlightmusictheatre.org.

