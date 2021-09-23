‘Our Highly Irregular Language’: A new book discussed by its author Arika Okrent

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with linguist and author Arika Okrent to discuss her new book: “Highly Irregular: Why Tough, Through, and Dough Don’t Rhyme – and Other Oddities of the English Language.” Arika answers the age old questions like: why is “of” not spelled with a “V;” why do many words have letters that serve no purpose like: the K in know, the B in Comb, and they H in why? Why is the plural of goose—geese, but the plural of sheep is….sheep?

Is it the structure of our language? Is it confusion from words adopted from other languages like French and other cultures like the British? The book is filled with so many language questions, that you will find yourself saying “Yes! Why is that?” throughout the interview. Tune in and check out the book, available from Oxford Press and on Amazon.