In this interview, Paul goes behind the curtain with Michael Schulman, author of “Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Gold, Sweat and Tears.” From the early days of the Oscars to the shift from old Hollywood to New Hollywood, the role of race through the years, the Blacklist years when the Oscar went to…a fictitious person who had to hide his identity. The book is fascinating and Schulman tells the stories behind the amazing history of this very American event. The book can be purchased in bookstores and from amazon.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction