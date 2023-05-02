On this special podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with Broadway and Tony Award winning star Gavin Creel who plays Prince Charming and the Wolf in “Into the Woods.” This is a hugely acclaimed and beloved Broadway production that has brought the original cast with it on a 10 city tour. The Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine production tells fairy tail stories but with the adult spin and depth that we can only get from Sondheim.

The production plays at the Nederlander Theater through May 7th and tickets can be purchased at: www.broadwayinchicago.com.

Paul’s Review:

Into the Woods is a masterful blend of children’s fairy tales that only Stephen Sondheim could envision. It is nearly unheard of that an original Broadway cast also tours with the show, but Chicago is just that lucky as one of the few chosen cities for this momentous production.

And don’t let the first act fool you…a clever if familiar first act takes its Sondheim turn in Act II wuth plot twists, surprises and resolution that shows his mastery of the theater. Classic numbers include “You are not Alone” and “Children will Listen,” which are frequently covered by other artists for their universal appeal. But we hear them here in their original context and they are mesmerizing.

Without a doubt the cast is stellar but I have to give a shout out to the surprising character of Milky Cow who is almost seen stealing as played by Kennedy Kanagawa. Amazing how an actor can command focus without a line.

What a rare treat, don’t miss this show with its original Broadway cast in it’s limited run.

****/4 – Paul Lisnek, host, Behind the Curtain, wgnradio.com