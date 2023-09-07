In this new podcast, Paul chats with the NYT best selling author of “A Warning,’ Miles Taylor about his latest book: “Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy From The Next Trump.” Taylor is an expert on national security and public policy and served as Chief of Staff with the US Department of Homeland Security. His first book, “”A Warning” was published under the name Anonymous and Washington was abuzz for a year wondering who had written the tell all warning about the serious concerns reflected in how the Trump administration was conducting its business. Eventually, Taylor came out as the author and this book is his follow up message….

In conjunction with the new book, Miles hosts a new podcast called “The Whistleblowers: Inside the Trump Administration,” which explores the people behind the government revelations that truly rocked the country in tumultuous times.

The book is available on Amazon.com and the podcast is from iHeartMedia and can be heard on their website or wherever you get your podcasts.