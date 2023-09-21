In this new podcast, Paul chats with the NYT best selling author of “Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself,” Luke Russert. Luke is the son of legendary political analyst and host of NBC’s Meet the Press, Tim Russert who died so young and unexpectedly in the heat of the 2008 election. The book chronicles Luke’s world-wide adventure to not only cope with the unexpected loss of his dad, but to also find his own way in life. Although he was an ascending television news reporter with MSNBC, Luke realized this was not to be his path and he needed to find his way, along with signs of support and presence from his Dad. This interview goes well beyond the conversation with Luke on the WGN Midday News Fix segment and Luke shares very personal details about his life not asked about in other interviews….

The book can be ordered from Amazon.com