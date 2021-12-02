New Yorker’s Evan Osnos discusses his new book: “Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury”

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with author and staff writer at the New Yorker, Evan Osnos to discuss his new best-selling book: “Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury” (winner of the National Book Award). Osnos moved to Washington, DC in 2013 after a decade away outside the United Sates, including years as the Beijing bureau chief for the Chicago Tribune. In his search to explain the crises in 2020, a year of pandemic, civil unrest and political turmoil, Evan shares the lessons and experiences he learned from his homes in Greenwich, CT, Clarksburg, WV and Chicago, IL. He discusses his interview of a young Barack Obama during the one election fight he lost, his interview with Mayor Rahm Emanuel during the tensions following the death of Laquan McDonald , explains the violence and source of guns that make their way to Chicago (his answers may surprise you), and the impact and changes in the country from Obama to Trump to Biden. Osnos even answers the question whether the constant challenges in the conservative media to President Biden’s cognitive abilities are fair or off base. Osnos should know because he’s also the author of “Joe Biden: The Life, The Run and What Matters Now.” A really interesting interview about a really interesting book! It will give you a lot to think about…..“Wildland” is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

