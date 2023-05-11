In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with Joe DiPietro, the book writer of Ernest Shackleton whose catalogue of work is stunning: from Diana (Broadway production about Princess Diana), to Memphis, All Shook Up, and I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change. Joining the conversation is the entire cast of the show (all two of them)….musician and actor Elisa Carlson (Kat) and Andrew Mueller (Ernest) as in the incredibly talented Mueller family (which includes sisters Abby, Jesse and brother Matt). This story of explorer Ernest Shackleton (an actual figure who lived from 1874-1922) joins the modern world of Kat who seeks some answers in life. The music, her musical talent and a story full of surprises means you just have to see this show which plays at Porchlight Music Theatre now through June 1st.

Tickets can be purchased at: www.porchlightmusictheatre.org