On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with author Jonathan Eig to discuss his latest book, “King: A Life,” truly the definitive biography of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. With its vivid language and extensive research, King: A Life offers a complete and new portrait of this true American legend. But Eig shows us that MLK was just a man, with faults and weaknesses, but a man who also recast American race relations so as to become our only modern-day founding father. This is King, the deep thinker, the brilliant strategist who led one of history’s greatest movements and man whose work and mission continues to live on today. It’s an amazing work you should add to your reading list! “King: A Life” is available at bookstores and from Amazon.com.

