On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with author/editor and former Government Official Rick Stengel, who in 1992, was hired to assist South African President Nelson Mandela in the writing of his autobiography, “Long Walk to Freedom.” This audio series presents amazing dialogue and information from Stengel’s work and were created as a research tool. They were never intended to be a podcast for public consumption. But now, they are just that and are available for us all to enjoy. From Rick’s relationship with Mandela to critical events in Mandela’s life and key components to Mandela’s style of leadership. Perhaps Mandela was not really the non-violent leader history has come to see him to be, or was he? This insightful talk gives a deeper look into Mandela the man and the leader and even includes a story Not told on the popular Audible tape series. You can get this series on Audible or thru Amazon. You can watch this podcast by clicking on the link above!

