In this podcast interview, Paul goes behind the curtain with Professor Henry Higgins, played by Laird Mackintosh in the touring classic Lincoln Center production of Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady”. The production is directed by Barteltt Sher. Based on the classic George Bernard Shaw play “Pygmalion,” this story has been told in musical form since 1956 and of course forever made available to everyone thru the classic movie starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison. Mackintosh previously starred in productions of The Phantom of the Opera, Jekyll & Hyde and Mary Poppins among many other productions. “My Fair Lady” plays at the Cadillac Palace Theatre thru July 10th.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction