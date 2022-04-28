On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with actor/director/producer Jimmy Ferraro on his production of My Big Fat Italian Wedding Murder, playing at The Reveler Restaurant in Roscoe Village through May 15th on Saturdays (at 6pm) and Sundays (at 4pm) only. It’s an evening of immersive fun with crazy characters, a murder to solve…and you never know who the murderer will be so you can back over and over again. The show includes a 4-course dinner (dietary needs can be noted when purchasing tickets). Also, hear about the fascinating career of Jimmy Ferraro who has performed on Broadway and throughout the country in a career that has lasted decades. A fun interview and a fun evening. Tickets can be purchased at: www.buytix.net.

