Music Theater Works Announces 2022 Season of Great Musicals and Buying Someone Special a Broadway Song Written and Recorded Just for Them!

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the staff of Music Theater Works. Producing Artistic Director Kyle Dougan and Director of Marketing and PR, Aaron Ozee provide a look ahead to a fantastic and exciting 42nd Season. The theater company once known as Light Opera Works is now at home at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts at 9501 Skokie Boulevard in Skokie. With Billy Elliott closing out the current season, hear about the unique productions of La Cage aux Folles, Disney’s The Little Mermaid (an Immersive Production), and much more on line for the new season. Subscriptions and tickets can be purchased at www.musictheaterworks.com or by calling: 847-673-6300.

Then Paul talks with Broadway star (Book of Mormon and Hello Dolly, among others) Nic Rouleau about his new venture: Broadway Song Shoppe. Born from the struggles of the pandemic, the shoppe brings together many Broadway stars who personalize a Broadway-style song written and perform it for that special someone in your life. Holiday, anniversary, birthday or just to say “I love you,” or “I’m thinking about you,” the stars weave in specific information you provide into the lyrics and the result is a personal song that is sure to bring a smile to the recipient. More information and ordering a song can be found at www.broadwaysongshoppe.com along with bios of the Broadway stars and sample songs. Nic surprises Paul during the show with a song he wrote just for Paul so listen in for the fun because that’s what he can do for you. And orders made soon can take advantage of a 10% discount by using the discount code: BEHIND THE CURTAIN.” Talk about a unique and special gift….you’ll want to check out this fun gift idea!

[audio