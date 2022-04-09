In this BONUS podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with one of the lead stars on Moulin Rouge. Courtney Reed plays Satine (the Nicole Kidman part in the film version) who talks about the excitement of the national tour starting in Chicago. Reed is a Chicagoland born actor who loves her home town. She was also the original Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway. How the current musical has changed since the film, how the magic is created on stage and more is the focus of this fun look at Chicago’s hottest theater ticket. You can see Moulin Rouge thru May 14th and tickets may be purchased at www.BroadwayinChicago.com
Moulin Rouge’s ‘Satine’ Courtney Reed on opening the national tour in Chicago
by: Ashley Bihun
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain