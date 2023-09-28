In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with legendary protector of the American Songbook, Michael Feinstein, and Hollywood Museum Founder and President Donelle Dadigan to discuss the amazing career of Jose Iturbi. Feinstein does not do many interviews was happy to join in this important discussion to bring a name back to the forefront of the American Music scene.

A name not as well known today, Jose Iturbi was one of the great classical recording artists and appearing in a host of American classical musicals in the 1940’s through the 1950s. This incredible book and cd set is coffee table quality offering 16 cds remastered by Sony Classical and a text that walks thru Iturbi’s life written by Michael Feinstein. Iturbi was Dadigan’s Godfather so she knew him and his work quite well and is custodian of so many photographs and memorabilia that appear in this book. It is truly a beautiful work to behold and one any fan of classical music or the classical American Musical will want to own.

The book/CD set is available on Amazon.com.