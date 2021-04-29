Mercury Theater Chicago/Venus Cabaret is coming BACK! Meet the team

This week, Paul goes behind the current with the new creative/management team running Mercury Theater Chicago. This is the FIRST interview with ALL three key players at the same time! Hear how the theater was able to come back bigger and better than ever after announcing its permanent closure, and what the plans are for the future. Join Executive Producer Walter Stearns, new Managing Director Shane Murray-Corcoran and new Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter as we learn the dynamics between these new team members. You will be impressed at how they envision the return of the Venus Cabaret and what we are likely to see on the mainstage. Plus some other plans for that space all promise an amazing time once theaters are ready to open again..and this team is ready for it!. Listen to this First ever interview of the team and check out and follow the theater at www.mercurytheaterchicago.com.

